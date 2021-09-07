Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.300-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$2.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.89.

Shares of ENR opened at $39.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 305.92 and a beta of 1.22. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.20 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. Energizer’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

In other news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman acquired 5,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energizer stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Energizer worth $11,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

