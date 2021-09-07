Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 61.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $325,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,440.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,186 shares of company stock valued at $667,644. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $112.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $114.88.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

