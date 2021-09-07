Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 83,031 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 37.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 302,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,031 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $12,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 13.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,057,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,295,000 after acquiring an additional 126,885 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 108,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,202,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,082,000 after buying an additional 17,605 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,130,000 after buying an additional 24,422 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after buying an additional 12,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.00. The company has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

