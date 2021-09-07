Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $11,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $62.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

