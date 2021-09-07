Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 19,727 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 18.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,727 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $11,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 549,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,708,000 after buying an additional 86,120 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,002,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,729,000 after purchasing an additional 177,735 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on INGR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NYSE INGR opened at $88.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.05. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $98.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. Ingredion’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.