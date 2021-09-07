Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 274,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,215 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $10,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,163 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,547,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,761,000 after acquiring an additional 526,006 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,121 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,335,000 after acquiring an additional 193,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 24.6% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,891,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,190,000 after acquiring an additional 570,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $112.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. Equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 70.13%.

GSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

