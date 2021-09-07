Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,719 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 5.24% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF worth $12,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,700,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,636,000 after buying an additional 1,090,972 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,542,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,352,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,315,000 after purchasing an additional 206,776 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,930,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 247,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLGB opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91.

