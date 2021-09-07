Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,260 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,260 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of First American Financial worth $11,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 72.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 48.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter worth $35,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 271.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FAF opened at $69.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.75. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $71.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FAF. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

