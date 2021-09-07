EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 733,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,253 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.26% of EQT worth $16,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,754,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,483,000 after buying an additional 13,041,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in EQT by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,867,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,912,000 after buying an additional 6,291,577 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in EQT by 7,372.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,553,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,856,000 after buying an additional 1,532,278 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in EQT by 684.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,543,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,680,000 after buying an additional 1,346,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in EQT by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 734,246 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist lifted their target price on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

EQT stock opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.47.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

