Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for G-III Apparel Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41.

GIII has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $32.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 86.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 82.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 6,446.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

