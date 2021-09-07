Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Barrick Gold Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ABX. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.87 to C$26.94 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. CSFB set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Barrick Gold to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.30.

Shares of ABX opened at C$25.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.54. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$23.63 and a 1 year high of C$40.54. The stock has a market cap of C$45.25 billion and a PE ratio of 14.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.288 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.