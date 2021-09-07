Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Essential Utilities accounts for about 1.0% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,003 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 7.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 151.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 33.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 48,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,550. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WTRG traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,311. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.79. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $51.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.72%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

