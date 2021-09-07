ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 179.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $71.69 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52 week low of $50.16 and a 52 week high of $73.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.