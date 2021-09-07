Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Price Hits $0.0000

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $6,073.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Meta alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00059944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00153732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00045227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.95 or 0.00741104 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Profile

Ethereum Meta is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Ethereum Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.