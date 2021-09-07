Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Price Target Raised to GBX 330

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Eurocell from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Eurocell alerts:

ECEL stock opened at GBX 288 ($3.76) on Friday. Eurocell has a 12-month low of GBX 171 ($2.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.00. The company has a market cap of £321.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 266.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 258.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Eurocell Company Profile

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.