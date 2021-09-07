Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Price Target Raised to GBX 330

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eurocell from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

ECEL opened at GBX 288 ($3.76) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £321.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.00. Eurocell has a 1 year low of GBX 171 ($2.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 266.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 258.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Eurocell Company Profile

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

