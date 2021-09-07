Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stake Boosted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Evergy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Evergy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Evergy by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Evergy by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVRG. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $68.50 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $69.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.65 and a 200-day moving average of $62.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.03%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

