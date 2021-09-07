Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.86

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.86 and last traded at $26.66, with a volume of 2802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.97 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 25,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $576,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 8,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $198,178.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,828 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 837,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after purchasing an additional 37,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health Company Profile (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.