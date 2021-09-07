Expanse (EXP) Price Tops $0.0613

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0613 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $19,485.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Expanse alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,490.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,433.33 or 0.07384975 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $669.36 or 0.01439768 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.78 or 0.00384545 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00126845 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.49 or 0.00577513 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.91 or 0.00574120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.14 or 0.00350909 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006738 BTC.

Expanse Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.