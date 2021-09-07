Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Trading 3.4% Higher

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.34 and last traded at $45.34. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.85.

EXPGF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average of $38.82.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

