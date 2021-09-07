F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Position Trimmed by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 7,656 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 268.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price objective (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 price objective (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.93, for a total value of $348,492.21. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,454.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $249,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,434,909.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,456 shares of company stock worth $2,480,119. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $203.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $651.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.94 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.