FairGame One Day Volume Reaches $1.23 Million (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 21.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. FairGame has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and $1.23 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FairGame has traded down 25.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002189 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006170 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00056928 BTC.

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official website is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

