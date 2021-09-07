Farmers Bankshares (OTCMKTS:FBVA) Trading Down 0.5%

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA) fell 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.40 and last traded at $18.40. 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.14.

About Farmers Bankshares (OTCMKTS:FBVA)

Farmers Bankshares, Inc, a bank holding company, which engages in the commercial banking. It offers loans, plastic cards and bank accounts. The company was founded on July 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Windsor, VA.

