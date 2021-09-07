FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 540 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of JMST opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average of $51.06. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

