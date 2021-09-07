FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,079 Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 93,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,995,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,754,000 after acquiring an additional 47,421 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 250,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,958,000 after acquiring an additional 16,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 189.4% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

MGV stock opened at $102.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $73.48 and a twelve month high of $103.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.24 and a 200-day moving average of $98.76.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.