FDx Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 103.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total transaction of $521,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.25.

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $331.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $310.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.64. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.75 and a twelve month high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.55 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 277.26% and a net margin of 31.97%. The business’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 16.36%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. Its products include AmpliFi home Wi-Fi, UniFi wireless, VoIP, routing and switching, legacy, LED lighting, cameras, airFiber antenna, airFiber radios, and solar charge controller. The company was founded by Robert J. Pera in October 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

