FDx Advisors Inc. Has $265,000 Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 961 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $57,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.52.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $306.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.89. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $171.18 and a fifty-two week high of $309.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.