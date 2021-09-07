FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Alleghany by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Alleghany by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alleghany in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on Y. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Y opened at $662.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $671.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $672.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $486.49 and a 1 year high of $737.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.65.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

