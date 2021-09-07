FDx Advisors Inc. Takes $216,000 Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 251.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,418,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,816 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter worth $61,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter worth $47,459,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in NuVasive during the first quarter worth about $17,408,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in NuVasive during the first quarter worth about $15,228,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

NUVA opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $72.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3,013.51, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.23.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $294.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

