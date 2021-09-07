FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx stock opened at $266.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.40 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 over the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

