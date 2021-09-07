Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Position Lowered by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,468 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FHLC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 906.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 114.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.93. 1,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,734. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $68.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.44.

