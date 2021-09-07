Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Visteon were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VC. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Visteon by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Visteon by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of VC stock opened at $102.81 on Tuesday. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $64.22 and a 52-week high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 100.80 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.43.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

