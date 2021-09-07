Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ABB were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 75.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 2,344.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 2.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 56.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 69,977 shares during the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $38.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.84. The company has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABB shares. Barclays set a $36.78 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.28.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

