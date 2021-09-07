Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $56,968.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,080 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $42.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

