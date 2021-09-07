Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,032,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EEFT opened at $134.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.93. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 64.93 and a beta of 1.62. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.