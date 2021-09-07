Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 1,159.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,505 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $73.49 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $37.28 and a 1 year high of $87.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.35.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

