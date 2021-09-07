Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of R. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R opened at $79.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.64. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $89.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -859.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

