Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 65.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.56. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

