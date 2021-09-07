Financial Analysis: 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) & Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) and Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares 21Vianet Group and Medallia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 21Vianet Group -10.03% -7.80% -2.62% Medallia -37.34% -28.77% -10.06%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for 21Vianet Group and Medallia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 21Vianet Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Medallia 0 12 1 0 2.08

21Vianet Group presently has a consensus target price of $33.33, suggesting a potential upside of 52.91%. Medallia has a consensus target price of $35.65, suggesting a potential upside of 5.32%. Given 21Vianet Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 21Vianet Group is more favorable than Medallia.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.2% of 21Vianet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Medallia shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of 21Vianet Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Medallia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

21Vianet Group has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medallia has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 21Vianet Group and Medallia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 21Vianet Group $740.08 million 4.02 -$415.22 million ($4.14) -5.27 Medallia $477.22 million 11.25 -$148.66 million ($0.76) -44.54

Medallia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 21Vianet Group. Medallia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 21Vianet Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

21Vianet Group beats Medallia on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc. engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions. It serves industries including automotive, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, nonprofit, retail, and telecommunications and media. The company was founded by Borge Hald and Amy Pressman in 2000 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

