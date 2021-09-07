Financial Comparison: Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) & BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) and Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

BOK Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cadence Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. BOK Financial pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cadence Bancorporation pays out 81.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BOK Financial has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years and Cadence Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

BOK Financial has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadence Bancorporation has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.4% of BOK Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.4% of BOK Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BOK Financial and Cadence Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOK Financial 0 6 1 0 2.14 Cadence Bancorporation 0 5 0 1 2.33

BOK Financial presently has a consensus target price of $86.29, suggesting a potential downside of 0.07%. Cadence Bancorporation has a consensus target price of $21.80, suggesting a potential upside of 0.83%. Given Cadence Bancorporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cadence Bancorporation is more favorable than BOK Financial.

Profitability

This table compares BOK Financial and Cadence Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOK Financial 31.13% 11.75% 1.33% Cadence Bancorporation 46.87% 15.67% 1.78%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BOK Financial and Cadence Bancorporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOK Financial $2.11 billion 2.82 $435.03 million $6.19 13.95 Cadence Bancorporation $1.02 billion 2.65 -$205.53 million $0.74 29.22

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Cadence Bancorporation. BOK Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers. The Consumer Banking segment offers retail lending and deposit services; lending and deposit services to small business customers served through the retail branch network; and all mortgage banking activities. The Wealth Management segment provides fiduciary services, private bank services, and investment advisory services in all markets, as well as underwriting state and municipal securities. The Funds Management unit manages overall liquidity needs and interest rate risks. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate. The Banking segment include commercial banking, retail banking, and private banking lines of business. The Financial Services segment includes trust, retail brokerage, and investment services. The Corporate segment consists of parent-only activities, including debt and capital raising, and intercompany eliminations. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

