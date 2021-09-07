Financial Review: Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) versus Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR)

Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) and Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Gold Royalties has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Braveheart Resources and Osisko Gold Royalties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Osisko Gold Royalties 0 1 7 0 2.88

Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus price target of $21.07, indicating a potential upside of 69.66%. Given Osisko Gold Royalties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Osisko Gold Royalties is more favorable than Braveheart Resources.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Braveheart Resources and Osisko Gold Royalties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braveheart Resources N/A N/A -$3.95 million N/A N/A Osisko Gold Royalties $163.93 million 12.74 $12.60 million $0.21 59.14

Osisko Gold Royalties has higher revenue and earnings than Braveheart Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Braveheart Resources and Osisko Gold Royalties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braveheart Resources N/A -147.90% -28.47% Osisko Gold Royalties 4.86% 3.82% 2.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.7% of Osisko Gold Royalties shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Osisko Gold Royalties beats Braveheart Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

