Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Insider John Chan Buys 40,000 Shares

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) insider John Chan bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.78 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,080.00 ($22,200.00).

John Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, John Chan bought 60,000 shares of Finbar Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.80 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,000.00 ($34,285.71).

The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.46.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Finbar Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. Finbar Group’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Finbar Group Company Profile

Finbar Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It develops medium to high density residential buildings and commercial properties, as well as rents its properties in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

