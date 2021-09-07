First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.64.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Shares of First Advantage stock opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.69. First Advantage has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $174.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.90 million. Research analysts expect that First Advantage will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in First Advantage in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

