First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.64.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.
Shares of First Advantage stock opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.69. First Advantage has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in First Advantage in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.
First Advantage Company Profile
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.
