First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 15,696 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,696 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.38. The stock had a trading volume of 257,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,949,340. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

