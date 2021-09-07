First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 54,869 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,869 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 458,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,458,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 170,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 766,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $57,730,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 105,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period.

VMBS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.44. The stock had a trading volume of 887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,826. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.48. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $54.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

