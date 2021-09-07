First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 7,309 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $12,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,520 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.96. 23,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,299. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.18. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

