First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $20.92 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 37.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,060 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.1% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $20,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $381.99. 1,006,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,975,289. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $382.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $366.47 and a 200 day moving average of $342.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

