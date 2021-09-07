First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,241 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial makes up about 0.9% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $17,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.94.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMP traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.57. 4,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.16. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.82 and a 52 week high of $277.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

