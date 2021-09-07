First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 247 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Covey Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 314.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Alphabet by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Avory & Company LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 78.3% in the first quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $6.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,881.55. 36,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,675.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,394.19. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.