First Horizon Corp Has $100,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VONG opened at $75.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

